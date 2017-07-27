Wanda Sykes Transgender Soldiers Not the Problem, Trump Is!

Wanda Sykes Says Transgender Soldiers Not The Problem, Trump's The Problem

EXCLUSIVE

Wanda Sykes doesn't think transgender soldiers in the military are a problem, she thinks the guy taking away transgender soldiers' rights to be in the military is the real problem.

Sykes, like many Americans, ain't happy with President Trump's decision Wednesday to boot all transgender soldiers, especially because she thinks most trans soldiers are braver than Trump ... who's never served in the armed forces.

When we got her at LAX Wednesday she told us all Americans deserve equality, and she already has a couple replacements in mind for the Commander-in-Chief. They're only teenagers, but still ... more qualified, Wanda says.