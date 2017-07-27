Wiz Khalifa Smokes Weed Before MMA Training 'It's Good for You'

Before he hits the MMA gym, Wiz Khalifa hits the bong ... or the joint or the vaporizer or whatever else gets him high on weed.

The rapper/extreme pot enthusiast was leaving Warwick in Hollywood Wednesday night when we asked if he took a break from the green stuff when he gets in fight mode.

"I smoke every day," Wiz said ... "It's good for you."

As we previously reported, Wiz has been getting pretty serious about MMA training -- working with real deal UFC stars at Jay Glazer's Unbreakable Gym in L.A. for the past several months.



