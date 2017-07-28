Leonardo DiCaprio & Tobey Maguire Cruising with Hot Chicks in St. Tropez!!!

Leo DiCaprio & Tobey Maguire The Wolves of St. Tropez

For Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire, it's always hunting season. Ahh ... the single life!

Leo and Tobey partied aboard a yacht in St. Tropez with a few hot chicks ... days after Leo raised about $40 million for his foundation benefiting wildlife protection.

Leo did some quick work ... pouncing on a brunette who apparently needed some sorta mouth-to-mouth treatment. Tobey perfected his role as wingman chatting up a couple bikini-clad beauties.

Gotta give it up for Tobey though ... taking 2 for the team!