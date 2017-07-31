NeNe Leakes & Cynthia Bailey Tell Their Truth in Kim vs. Kenya War

EXCLUSIVE
Cynthia Bailey and NeNe Leakes are not down with fake news, and they think that's what Kim Zolciak's pushing when it comes to her beef with Kenya Moore.
We got the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' duo at LAX ... and our photog peppered them about what really happened to make Kim charge at Kenya while shooting last week.
You'll recall Kim went nuclear ... thinking Kenya brought up Kim's "injured son" during some intense trash talking. So, was Kim justified? Well, there's Cynthia and NeNe's version of events. And then there's Kim's.
Anyone smell another Kim rant coming?