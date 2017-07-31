UFC's Luke Rockhold I Don’t Date Chick Fighters ... Too Tough for Me

Luke Rockhold: I Don't Date Chick Fighters, 'Too Tough for Me'

EXCLUSIVE

Don't worry about Luke Rockhold dippin' his pen in the company ink ...

Despite nailing all sorts of hot women all over the world -- famous ones, wannabe famous ones, you name it -- the UFC star says he draws a hard line when it comes to banging female fighters.

"I appreciate what the girls do. It's sexy at times even," Rockhold says ... "It's just not my style."

So, what IS his style? Victoria's Secret models.

In fact, Rockhold hints that he's banging one on the down low right now ... and knowing this guy's history, we wouldn't put it past him.