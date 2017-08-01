Anthony Scaramucci Mum On Goodbyes to Trump, Send-off Message for Gen. Kelly

EXCLUSIVE
Anthony Scaramucci is not done with D.C. yet -- the morning after he bolted from the White House, he was cruising out of the Trump Hotel ... and talking about his future.
This is the first time the Mooch has talked publicly since Monday's bombshell announcement, and you can tell it still kinda stings. He was asked about saying goodbye to President Trump -- after just 10 days on the job -- and he was kinda tight-lipped.
He did open up about his new personal goal, and then added a message for new Chief of Staff Gen. Kelly -- the guy some believe called for Mooch's resignation.
High or low -- which road do ya think Scaramucci took?