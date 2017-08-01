Jason Derulo I'm Stickin' to Country Music! ... For Now

Jason Derulo Says New Country Music Collaboration Is Coming

Jason Derulo is going to be doing a lot more rhyming with "drinkin'" and "thinkin'" because he's got a big country music project in the works.

Derulo's already got several country music collabs in the can. He won a CMT Music Award this year for his crossover duet, "Want to Want Me," with Luke Bryan, and is working with Hank Williams Jr. and Florida Georgia Line on the new "Monday Night Football" opening theme.

Those are some big projects but, when we got Derulo at LAX Monday, he teased something even bigger.