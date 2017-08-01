Michael Jordan Fires Back at LaVar Ball: 'He Couldn't Beat Me If I was One-Legged'

Michael Jordan Fires Back at LaVar Ball: 'He Couldn't Beat Me If I was 1-Legged'

The GOAT is finally addressing the Big Baller ... with Michael Jordan saying once and for all LaVar Ball "couldn't beat me (in 1-on-1) if I was 1-legged."

His Airness was at a basketball camp in Santa Barbara on Monday when he was asked about LaVar's comments that he'd "make Jordan cry" if they were to play against each other.

M.J. initially didn't want to entertain the idea, but ended up dropping the ether on Papa Ball.

Gonna guess LaVar will have something to say about the situation. Stay tuned.