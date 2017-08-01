TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Yasiel Puig Crashes TMZ Tour ... Meets MLB Legend Onboard!

8/1/2017 12:35 AM PDT

Yasiel Puig Crashes TMZ Tour, Meets MLB Legend Onboard!

EXCLUSIVE

Think L.A. Dodgers superstar Yasiel Puig could pick World Series hero Luis Gonzalez out of a crowd?

You're about to find out ... courtesy of the TMZ Celebrity Tour!!!

Puig flagged down the bus (super comfy seats, btw) while eating at Villa Blanca in Bev Hills on Friday -- and got onboard to take pics and shake hands with the guests ... one of whom happened to be Gonzo!

Everyone had a blast and Puig was super cool -- but do ya think he knew he just shook hands with a 5-time MLB All Star (and former Dodger)???

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web