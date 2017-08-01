Yasiel Puig Crashes TMZ Tour ... Meets MLB Legend Onboard!

EXCLUSIVE
Think L.A. Dodgers superstar Yasiel Puig could pick World Series hero Luis Gonzalez out of a crowd?
You're about to find out ... courtesy of the TMZ Celebrity Tour!!!
Puig flagged down the bus (super comfy seats, btw) while eating at Villa Blanca in Bev Hills on Friday -- and got onboard to take pics and shake hands with the guests ... one of whom happened to be Gonzo!
Everyone had a blast and Puig was super cool -- but do ya think he knew he just shook hands with a 5-time MLB All Star (and former Dodger)???