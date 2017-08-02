Ed Norton My New Malibu Beach House Is A Wavy Masterpiece

Ed Norton's New Malibu Beach House Is A Wavy Masterpiece

Ed Norton has nothing but a glass wall separating him from the Pacific after dropping $11.8 million on an exquisite architectural masterpiece in Malibu.

The modern 5 bedroom, 5 bath home -- called Stevens House - was built back in the late '60s by architect John Lautner, who had an apprenticeship under Frank Lloyd Wright and whose other famed work includes the Goldstein House in Hollywood.

Lautner drew inspiration from an ocean wave for its design. The home, built way before its time, sits in the gated Malibu Colony.

The coolest part is the open-air pool ... plus the 37 feet of beach that come with the property.

Ed got it for a steal too. The home was listed 4 years ago for $22 million ... almost twice what he paid for it.

