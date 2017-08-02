Jamal Crawford Talks Kyrie Irving to Minnesota Rumors: 'He's a Great Player'

Jamal Crawford Kyrie Irving to Minnesota?? ... 'He's a Great Player'

EXCLUSIVE

Timberwolves star Jamal Crawford says he doesn't know if Minnesota's actively trying to land Kyrie Irving in a trade ... but he's definitely a fan of the idea.

We spoke with J. Crossover about reports of the Cavs star requesting a trade to 4 possible teams -- one being the Wolves.

We also asked Crawford if there's any beef left between his old teammate, Chris Paul﻿, and coach Doc Rivers ... and it sounds like everyone's moving on.

Crawford was a fan favorite in L.A. -- but the good news, JC says he'll still be around ... even though his paychecks are coming from 2,000 miles away.