Jamal Crawford Talks Kyrie Irving to Minnesota Rumors: 'He's a Great Player'

EXCLUSIVE
Timberwolves star Jamal Crawford says he doesn't know if Minnesota's actively trying to land Kyrie Irving in a trade ... but he's definitely a fan of the idea.
We spoke with J. Crossover about reports of the Cavs star requesting a trade to 4 possible teams -- one being the Wolves.
We also asked Crawford if there's any beef left between his old teammate, Chris Paul, and coach Doc Rivers ... and it sounds like everyone's moving on.
Crawford was a fan favorite in L.A. -- but the good news, JC says he'll still be around ... even though his paychecks are coming from 2,000 miles away.