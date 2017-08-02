TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

LeBron at Son's Game: 'Get In They Ass Like a Bike Without a Seat'

8/2/2017 7:50 AM PDT

LeBron James at Son's Game: 'Get In They Ass Like a Bike Without a Seat'

Breaking News

LeBron James was "that dad" at his 12-year-old son's youth basketball game this weekend -- talking mess from the sidelines and telling his kid to get in his opponents' ass, "like a bike without a seat."

It all went down at an AAU tournament in Vegas where Bronny's team -- the North Coast Blue Chips -- were taking on the Utah Elite ... and LeBron wasn't happy with the way things were going. 

You can hear James say, "Don't care about sportsmanship?" -- but it's unclear why.

He then yells out to the players, "Get in they ass like a bike without a seat."

Toward the end of the game, someone shouts back at LeBron -- and it sounds like the NBA superstar responds by mumbling an n-bomb under his breath.

One person who was there tells us there's no real issue -- "LeBron was cool. No problems."

As for the game, we're told the Blue Chips won handily. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web