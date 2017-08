Patty Simcox in 'Grease' 'Memba Her?!

Susan Buckner is best known for playing the preppy bff Patty Simcox -- opposite Olivia Newton-John as Sandy -- in the 1978 musical must-see 'Grease.' Guess what she looks like now!