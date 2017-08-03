Diedrich Bader Says The White House Ain't No Dump

Diedrich Bader The White House Ain't No Dump

EXCLUSIVE

Diedrich Bader can't believe President Trump reportedly said the White House is a "dump," 'cause he's been there himself ... and says America's crib is in tip-top shape.

We got the actor and comedian Wednesday in L.A. and asked what he made of the Prez reportedly taking shots at the historic house to members of his golf club in Bedminster, NJ. Seems Diedrich hadn't heard the news ... and he's genuinely shocked.

He tells us he's visited before, and insists it's a structure any American would be proud to call their home. As far as Trump allegedly dumping on it ... Diedrich say it coulda been a bad Trump joke.

I love the White House, one of the most beautiful buildings (homes) I have ever seen. But Fake News said I called it a dump - TOTALLY UNTRUE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2017

Here's the thing ... we know for a fact Trump holds the White House in high regard, and has consistently referred to it as "luxurious." Still, Diedrich's not happy with the suggestion otherwise.