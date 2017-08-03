Gucci Mane BET Show Filming Trina and Monica Cameos Expected

Gucci Mane and Fiancee Start Shooting Reality Show, Trina and Monica to Appear

EXCLUSIVE

Gucci Mane and his fiancee, Keyshia Ka'oir, are well into shooting their first reality show ... and we've got some details on what fans can expect.

Sources close to the BET show tell us ... the couple's been filming everything in their lives leading up to their $1 million dollar wedding in October, including the planning for the big day ... set to go down in Miami.

We're told several celebrity cameos are expected -- Trina and Monica have already taped -- and Gucci's performance with Fifth Harmony at the VMAs later this month will be included too.

We broke the story ... the rapper and his fiancee scored a fat contract for their BET show, which conveniently includes their wedding costs.

Open bar, y'all!!!