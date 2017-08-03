TLC Stands By Jazz Jennings, Transgender Show After Duggar Attack

TLC is speaking out in support of transgender teen Jazz Jennings after she was verbally attacked by Duggar family member Derick Dillard.
Dillard unleashed a social media rant on the 16-year-old, saying ... "Transgender" is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God." He made the comments while her show, "I Am Jazz," was airing Wednesday night on TLC ... where the Duggars used to be top dog.
A TLC rep tells TMZ ... Dillard's "personal statement" in no way reflects the network's views.
TLC pulled the plug on "19 Kids & Counting" after Josh Duggar's child molestation scandal broke in 2015 -- so Dillard's comments do smack a little of sour grapes.
Dillard still has TLC ties though -- his wife, Jill Duggar, is set to star on an upcoming show called "Counting On."
Every day I experience cyber-bullying, but I keep sharing my story. Today was no different.
— Jazz Jennings (@JazzJennings__) August 3, 2017