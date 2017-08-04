Charles Oakley Banned From Going To MSG For 1 Year

Charles Oakley Banned From MSG For 1 Year ... NYC Judge Rules

EXCLUSIVE

Charles Oakley ain't gonna be attending a home Knicks game anytime soon 'cause he's barred from entering Madison Square Garden ... a judge in NYC ruled today.

Oakley was in court Friday facing assault, harassment and trespassing charges stemming from his fight with MSG security back on February 8.

As part of a deal with prosecutors, Oak agreed to stay away from the arena for a year ... and keep his nose clean for 6 months.

If he does, the case will be dropped ... and the charges will be wiped from his record.