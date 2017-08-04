Doc Rivers Stripped Of Clips Prez Title ... Still Head Coach

Doc Rivers: Stripped Of Clips Prez Title, Still Head Coach

Doc Rivers just lost his Clippers front office job -- relinquishing his role as Pres. of Basketball Operations -- but remains on as head basketball coach, the Clippers announced.

The Clips released a statement announcing the changes Friday morning ... saying former NBA coach, and team exec. Lawrence Frank would step in and assume Doc's front office job.

The team pointed out, "Frank and Rivers will be peers in the Clippers' structure, each reporting directly to owner Steve Ballmer."

Until now, Doc had overseen the selection, signing, and development of players ... as well as the coaching duties.

In other words, there was a lot on his plate.

Doc commented on the changes ... saying, “I am committed to the Clippers success and am excited to focus on the coaching side as two thirds of our roster will be new this year."