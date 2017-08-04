Kardashian Family Calls Caitlyn a Transgender Traitor

Kardashian Family Caitlyn's a Transgender Traitor

The Kardashian family believes Caitlyn Jenner has betrayed the transgender community by sticking with Donald Trump after the President vowed to ban transgender soldiers from the military.

Sources with first-hand knowledge tell us, Caitlyn's latest stunt -- parading around Malibu wearing a "Make America Great Again" cap is an affront to the community she claims to champion. The family believes Caitlyn promotes transgender rights in a very selective way -- when it helps her.

They think she's become heartless by flaunting views that hurt the LGBT community and it reaffirms they want nothing to do with her.

As one source said ... "Caitlyn has always been about Caitlyn."