Joel Embiid Loses Mind Over Break-Dancin' Kid ... in Africa

8/4/2017 1:23 PM PDT

Joel Embiid Turns Up with Break-Dancing Kids in Africa

Joel Embiid and DeMarcus Cousins invaded Johannesburg for the NBA Africa Game ... and there's only one right way to properly welcome the NBA superstars 

DANCE CIRCLE!!

The vid is awesome ... one break-dancin' kid went HAM to "Work from Home" by Fifth Harmony -- and Embiid lost his mind.  Seriously, the dude literally had to be held back -- "Da footwork, doe!"

Elsewhere ... Dikembe Mutombo led a squad ft. Kemba WalkerJaylen Brown and Victor Oladipo in a xylophone jam sesh ... and a face-painted Rondae-Hollis Jefferson ﻿even let it rip on a guitar.

Epic. 

