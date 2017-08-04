Usher's Wife Standing by Him, Not Concerned About STD Lawsuit

Usher and his wife, Grace Miguel, are rock solid on the heels of the $20 million lawsuit against him for allegedly giving a woman herpes ... TMZ has learned.
Sources close to the couple tell TMZ ... Grace isn't concerned at all about the allegation Usher slept with a woman, who sued as Jane Doe, at least twice this year. We're told Grace, who's been Mrs. Ush for 2 years, isn't giving the lawsuit any weight.
Our sources say the woman suing has a history with Usher. She was a close friend of his first wife, Tameka Harris, and attended their 2007 wedding. We're told Usher believes she has a thing against him, and has for a long time. That's why Grace is paying her no mind.
As we first reported ... the woman wants $20 mil from Usher for allegedly giving her herpes.