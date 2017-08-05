Snoop Dogg Mocks 'Crying Bitch' Daniel Cormier for Trash-Talking Jon Jones

Snoop Dogg's calling out Daniel Cormier for "crying like a bitch" after getting KO'd by Jon Jones -- mocking the former champ and telling him he had it coming.
"You see what (Jon) did to D.C. -- he had him crying like a bitch," Snoop told TMZ Sports, before bustin' out an impression of Cormier on the mic.
Snoop says Cormier deserved the beatdown cause he was "talking all that sh*t" on Jones while he was suspended ... and it's bad form to kick a man when he's down.
Remember -- the UFC banned Jones after a hit-and-run incident in 2015 ... and again last year after a positive drug test.
This ain't the first time the rapper has come at D.C. for trash-talkin' his boy Bones ... who Snoop and his UFC broadcast partner, Urijah Faber, both wanna see fight Brock Lesnar next.
Snoop told us why he's picking Jones for that one too.