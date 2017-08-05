Snoop Dogg Mocks 'Crying Bitch' Daniel Cormier for Trash-Talking Jon Jones

Snoop Dogg Jones Had D.C. Cryin' Like a Bitch Shouldn't Have Talked Sh*t!

Snoop Dogg﻿'s calling out Daniel Cormier ﻿for "crying like a bitch" after getting KO'd by Jon Jones -- mocking the former champ and telling him he had it coming.

"You see what (Jon) did to D.C. -- he had him crying like a bitch," Snoop told TMZ Sports, ﻿before bustin' out an impression of Cormier on the mic.

Snoop says Cormier deserved the beatdown cause he was "talking all that sh*t" on Jones while he was suspended ... and it's bad form to kick a man when he's down.

Remember -- the UFC banned Jones after a hit-and-run incident in 2015 ... and again last year after a positive drug test.

This ain't the first time the rapper has come at D.C. for trash-talkin' his boy Bones ... who Snoop and his UFC broadcast partner, Urijah Faber﻿, both wanna see fight Brock Lesnar next.

Snoop told us why he's picking Jones for that one too.