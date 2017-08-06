Anna Faris, Chris Pratt Announce Separation After 8 Years of Marriage

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Announce Separation After 8 Years of Marriage

Breaking News

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are the latest couple heading down splitsville ... they just announced they're legally separating after 8 years of being married.

Anna and Chris made the announcement Sunday night saying ... "We are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed."

They go on to say they want to keep the situation private for their son's sake, adding they still love each other and will cherish their time together.

Chris and Anna got hitched in July 2009. They have 1 young son together, Jack.