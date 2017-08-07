Chrissy Teigen Feeling Tropical ... in Italy

Chrissy Teigen's breaking out in green ... almost from head to toe.

The supermodel, hubby John Legend and baby Luna are in Venice, Italy for a little family vacay. Chrissy showed off her best assets in her loose tropical-themed outfit that perfectly matched her hair wrap.

Chrissy's diggin' her outfit and John's also clearly loving it ... he had to snap a pic.

Chrissy's cleavage is no stranger to stealing the spotlight ... who can forget the couple's "Slow Dance" mishap that left everyone wanting more?