Jarvis Landry Investigated For Domestic Battery

8/7/2017 9:14 AM PDT

NFL's Jarvis Landry: Investigated For Domestic Battery

Exclusive Details

Dolphins star WR Jarvis Landry is under investigation for domestic battery ... Ft. Lauderdale police tell TMZ Sports.

The alleged battery occurred on April 1, 2017. In the incident report "hands, fist, feet, teeth" are listed as weapons used in the alleged incident. Landry has not been arrested, or charged with a crime.

A rep for the Ft. Lauderdale PD tells us, "this is an open investigation that has been sent over to the State Attorney’s Office for review."

Dolphins head coach, Adam Gase, said the team is aware of the situation, but refused to comment further.

A rep for the NFL tells us the league is investigating, saying "the matter is under review."

Landry, 24, is one of the best receivers in the NFL ... making the Pro Bowl in '15 and '16.

Story developing ...

