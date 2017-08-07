'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay Cuts Last Black & White Guys in Finale Colombian Puts a Ring On It

'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay Cuts the Last Black and White Guys in Finale, Settles for Colombian

Rachel Lindsay likes her fiancee the way she likes her coffee -- Colombian, and there to wake her up in the mornings ... which is why she chose Bryan on "The Bachelorette﻿" finale.

Rachel gave contestant Bryan Abasolo the final rose during Monday night's final episode of the season, cutting both Eric Bigger and Peter Kraus in the process -- the last black and white guys on the show, respectively.

Eric took his elimination like a champ, all things considered. He even got let go before Peter, who's been having serious commitment issues all season ... but bowed out in grace.

As for Peter ... he kept it painfully real. Basically, he didn't want to get engaged to someone he just got to know and fell in love with over 2 months. Bryan clearly did.