Mike Trout Doused With Blue Icee, Raw Eggs ... In Bday Ritual

Mike Trout Doused With Blue Icee, Raw Eggs in Birthday Ritual

Breaking News

Wanna know what Mike Trout got for his birthday?

Blue Icee, raw eggs, coffee creamer, baby powder, dish soap and Frosted Flakes -- and he got it all over his face.

Trout's L.A. Angels' teammates sat the guy down in the locker room and doused the guy in everything they could find while singing "Happy Birthday."

It was disgusting. Trout loved it.

As for the Angels, they got beat by the Orioles earlier that day -- but Trout killed it, smacking his 1,000th hit and a HR.

Happy birthday.