Jerry Jones: Ezekiel Elliott Won't Be Suspended

EXCLUSIVE

Jerry Jones tells TMZ Sports he does not believe Ezekiel Elliott will miss a single game for an alleged domestic violence investigation.

The Dallas Cowboys owner was leaving Gucci in Bev Hills (got money, spend it right?) when our guy hit him up with a bunch of Cowboys questions.

But the only question Jones felt compelled to answer was about his star running back.

Of course, the NFL launched an investigation into Elliott after a woman who claimed to be dating Zeke told police he roughed her up on several occasions in July 2016. Zeke denied any wrongdoing.

The NFL is expected to announce the findings of it's investigation soon -- Jones is clearly convinced he'll be off the hook.