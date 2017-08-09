Ex-Alabama Star On Josh Rosen: He's Right About SAT Scores

Ex-Alabama football star Le'Ron McClain says he ain't mad at Josh Rosen for saying higher SAT requirements would hurt Bama football ... telling TMZ Sports the QB is dead-on.
Of course, Rosen's been making headlines for his interview with Bleacher Report about the challenges of juggling school and sports in college.
One quote that has everyone buzzing involved Bama -- "Raise the SAT requirement at Alabama and see what kind of team they have. You lose athletes and then the product on the field suffers."
So, we spoke with McClain -- who played for the Crimson Tide from '03 to '06 (before a successful 7-year stint in the NFL) -- to see how Bama athletes feel about it.
"I think he made some solid points," McClain tells TMZ Sports.
"I don't think it's a shot at Alabama. It would be a lot of changes if they upped the SAT requirements. I know it would. It would be a lot of guys that probably wouldn't make it."
But McClain says Rosen's point rings true for a LOT of Division 1 schools -- including UCLA.