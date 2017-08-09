Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Line Worth Over $400 Million, According to Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner Lip Kit's Worth Over $400 Million!!! (If You Believe Kris Jenner)

Kylie Jenner's well on her way to turning her cosmetics line into a billion-dollar brand ... according to her mom/biz manager, Kris Jenner.

Since officially launching her famous Kylie Cosmetics lip kit line in 2016, inquiring minds wanted to know how well the brand was doing. Well, hold your horses because Mama Bear told Women's Wear Daily the brand, in just 18 months, has done $420 million in retail sales.

Kris -- in an interview ﻿with the website last week in her Hidden Hills crib -- provided the figure and reportedly provided the site with documentation. The site reports Kylie's line projects $386 million in sales in 2017 ... putting it on track to become a billion dollar company by 2022.

We shall see ...