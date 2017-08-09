Lucky Whitehead Impersonator Suspect Revealed ... Warrant Issued

Lucky Whitehead Impersonator Suspect Revealed, Warrant Issued

EXCLUSIVE

Here he is ... the man cops say impersonated NFL wide receiver, Lucky Whitehead﻿, during a shoplifting arrest back in June. Can you see the resemblance?

Neither can we.

Cops are now on the hunt for Deyvon Newman -- who allegedly stole $40 worth of stuff from a convenient store in Virginia on June 22. When police arrived, the man had no I.D. card but claimed to be Whitehead. He gave cops Lucky's date of birth and social security number.

Cops pulled up Whitehead's DMV photo and decided they had the right guy -- despite the fact Newman has tattoos on his neck and face ... and the real Lucky does not.

Also, they don't look alike!!

We're told a warrant has been issued for Newman's arrest -- and Paul Ebert from Prince William Commonwealth's Attorney's Office says he'll be charged with larceny, giving false info to a cop and identity theft once he's been caught.

As for the REAL Lucky Whitehead -- he was cut by the Dallas Cowboys after cops mistakenly said Whitehead had been arrested. He was eventually signed by the NY Jets and is fighting for a job at training camp.

He still does not have a tattoo on his face.