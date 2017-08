Plies Cops Plea in DUI 'Home Alone' Case

Plies won't have a DUI on his record -- the charge was reduced to reckless driving after he copped a plea.

The rapper was pulled over in January after Tampa cops caught him driving the wrong way down a one-way street. He refused to take a breath, urine or blood test, so his driver's license gets automatically yanked for a full year.

Under the plea deal, he'll also pay a $500 fine. No penalty though for wearing the "Home Alone" shirt during his arrest.