Michael Irvin Cowboys Players Get Wrong Kind of Special Treatment

Michael Irvin: Cowboys Players Get Wrong Kind of Special Treatment

EXCLUSIVE

Michael Irvin says the "special treatment" the Dallas Cowboys get from the NFL is the kind of special treatment "you don't want" -- because their high profile status makes them big, fat targets.

We started off talking about Ezekiel Elliott and asked #88 if thinks the RB will get suspended as a result of the domestic violence investigation.

That's when our guy asked if Cowboys players will sometimes get a pass from Commish Roger Goodell because they're "America's Team."

"A pass?!" Irvin said ... "The kind of special treatment the Cowboys get is the kind of special treatment you don't want."

Irvin added that players on other teams can sometimes screw up and fly under the radar -- but if you're a Cowboy, you're always on thin ice.