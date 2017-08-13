Chris Pratt Takes Son, Jack, to Church Solo After Split from Anna Faris

Chris Pratt The Father & the Son Do Church Post-Split from Mother Anna

Chris Pratt is sticking to what he knows in the fallout of his separation from estranged wife Anna Faris ... and that involves family and faith.

Chris was out Sunday taking his 4-year-old son, Jack, to Church in L.A. -- with Anna nowhere in sight. It appears to be the first time he's been seen public since his split from Anna last weekend ... when the ex-couple announced they were separating on social media.

We broke the story ... Chris and Anna are parting ways because of differences in their vision on family and work -- she wants to have more kids and to settle down in L.A., while Chris doesn't want to do either considering his movie career is just now taking off.

Still ... Chris seems to be trying to keep things normal between he and his boy. As normal as they can be without mom, anyway.