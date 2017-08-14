Cristiano Ronaldo Gets 5 Game Ban ... Can't Push Refs, Bro

Cristiano Ronaldo Gets 5 Game Ban for Pushing Ref

Breaking News

Even Cristiano Ronaldo can't get away with putting his hands a ref -- and just got hit with a 5 game ban for throwing a hissy fit at the Supercopa De Espana.

After CR7 stormed the pitch and banged a quick goal in the 2nd half of Real Madrid's battle with Barcelona -- he was tripped up by Samuel Umtiti in a run a few minutes later and blew up at the refs for not penalizing the guy.

Ronaldo threw a mini-tantrum and shoved the ref from behind -- which YOU CAN'T DO, EVER!

Ronaldo already had a yellow card for taking his shirt off during his goal earlier in the match.

Dude's in shape.