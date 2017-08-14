Emmitt Smith to NFL Owners Someone Give Kaep a Shot Already!

Emmitt Smith to NFL Owners: Someone Give Kaepernick a Shot Already!

We're in the 2nd week of pre-season football and one thing's clear to Emmitt Smith -- Colin Kaepernick should be on an NFL roster.

"I think somebody needs to give him a chance," Smith told our friends at BSO ... " He deserves to be back in the game."

The Hall of Famer says Kaep "definitely" has the talent to make a roster -- and suggests that he's being blackballed over his protest

"He is an American citizen and he does have rights. And his rights should not be violated just like no one else's rights should be violated."

Should be interesting to see how the NFL world reacts this week -- with Marshawn Lynch and Michael Bennett sitting down for the anthem this weekend.