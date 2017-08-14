Jon Jones Says He Blew His Shot at Meeting Muhammad Ali, 'Really Sucked'

Jon Jones I Blew My Shot at Meeting Ali ... 'That Really Sucked'

Jon Jones says he's a fool for passing up a chance to hang with Muhammad Ali ... and tells TMZ Sports the regret's still eatin' him up.

In a few words -- "That really sucked."

Jones has met a who's who of legendary fighters in his life ... but told us he backed out of a dinner with The Greatest cause he was afraid to see one of his heroes in such a bad way.

Ali battled Parkinson's for years and one of his friends advised him not to meet with his hero because Ali was a shell of his former self and "it won't be everything that you thought it would."

"I backed out on that opportunity. But I regret that BIG TIME."