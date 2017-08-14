Lamar Odom Hits BIG3 Game, ... Talks Comeback

Exclusive Details

Lamar Odom could be one step closer to getting back on the court -- he hit up the BIG3 games in L.A. over the weekend and chatted with league honchos about joining next season.

As we previously reported, Odom has been privately expressing interest in playing pro ball again -- and when Ice Cube found out, he extended an invitation to Odom ... as long as he gets in shape.

Fast forward to Sunday when the BIG3 rolled into L.A., and Lamar was on hand to witness the action.

We're told he had some friendly conversations with league officials about getting the ball rolling for his comeback. Seems this could really happen.

Odom was one of a TON of stars at the Staples Center for the action -- including Snoop, Jesse Williams, Chris Brown, LL Cool J, Jeanie Buss, T-Pain, Dwyane Wade, Chad Ochocinco and more.