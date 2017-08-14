Charlottesville Victims Return To Scene Of Crime For Memorial

Marcus Martin, one of 19 injured victims in Saturday's deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, returned to the scene of the protest bandaged and in a wheelchair.

Marcus was hurled in the air after a car driven by James Alex Fields plowed through a crowd of protesters, killing his friend, 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

Cameras caught the moment of impact where Marcus was struck. He suffered a broken leg after pushing his fiancee, Marissa Blair﻿, out of the way. Blair, who is hugging him in the photo above, worked with Heyer.

Hundreds gathered in Charlottesville Sunday at the memorial to pay tribute to Heyer.