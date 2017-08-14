Shonda Rhimes Goodbye, ABC ... Hello, Netflix!

Shonda Rhimes Says Goodbye to ABC, Hello to Netflix!!!

Shonda Rhimes is down with Netflix and chill ... the megaproducer is leaving ABC and taking her talents to the streaming service in a blockbuster deal.

Shonda -- the creator of "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal" and "How to Get Away with Murder" -- will take her ShondaLand production team to Netflix in a multi-year deal. It's unclear how much Netflix paid to swoop her away from the Disney-owned company, but she'll be getting more than she got at ABC.

While 'Grey's' and her other shows will remain airing on ABC, Shonda will develop new projects exclusively for Netflix, as first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Shonda's the latest producer to bail from broadcast TV to Netflix. Chuck Lorre, the brainchild behind "Two and a Half Men" and "Big Bang Theory," is there as well. Jenji Kohan, the creator of "Orange is the New Black" and "Weeds" also jumped ship.