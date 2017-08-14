Tiger Woods Had Traces of Weed In System During DUI Arrest

Tiger Woods Traces of Weed In System ... During DUI Arrest

Tiger Woods had 5 different drugs in his system at the time of his DUI arrest -- including painkillers and THC, the main chemical compound in marijuana.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office released the toxicology report from the May 29 arrest -- in which Tiger was whacked out of his mind when officers found his car on the side of the road.

The report shows Tiger tested positive for Hydrocodone (painkiller, generic form of Vicodin), Hydromorphone (powerful painkiller known as Dilaudid), Alprazolam (aka Xanax), Zolpidem (sleeping pill also known as Ambien) and THC.

Woods had chalked up the arrest to an unexpected reaction to prescription medication -- "I didn't realize the mix of medications affected me so strongly."

He never mentioned weed.

Woods announced he was getting treatment after the arrest and later struck a deal with prosecutors to enter a DUI diversion program.

The program essentially means Woods gets 12 months probation and he's required to complete DUI education classes.