'Deadpool 2' Stuntwoman's Death Serves As A Reminder ... Hollywood Can Be Dangerous

'Deadpool 2' Stuntwoman's Death Serves as a Reminder, Hollywood Can Be Dangerous

EXCLUSIVE

The tragic death of a stuntwoman on the set of "Deadpool 2" has reminded us that Hollywood stunts can quickly go awry, and they often have through the years.

We took a look back at some of the most brutal (and sometimes fatal) stunts that actors and stunt doubles put themselves through for the sake of the job ... and the aftermath ain't pretty.

From Dan Bilzerian's porn star rooftop toss in 2014 that left the woman with a shattered foot to the controversial mishandling of a pup on the set of "A Dog's Purpose" earlier this year and everything in between ... this week's latest accident, which left road racer Joi 'SJ' Harris dead, makes the message clear to Tinseltown's performers: BE CAREFUL!!!

That means you too, Tom Cruise.