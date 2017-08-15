Donald Trump Back to Blaming Both Sides For Charlottesville Violence

Donald Trump taketh back what he giveth ... he's back to saying there was violence in Charlottesville Saturday on both sides -- left and right.

The President faced reporters at Trump Tower in NYC Tuesday and blamed the "alt-left" as much as the alt-right for the violent showdown.

When he was confronted by a reporter, he hurled an insult and moved on.

Trump scored with one fan ...former KKK leader David Duke just tweeted, "Thank you President Trump for your honesty & courage to tell the truth about #Charlottesville and condemn the leftist terrorists in BLM/Antifa."



