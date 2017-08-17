Larry King, 'I Don't Know this Donald Trump'

EXCLUSIVE
Larry King is heartsick over Donald Trump, because the guy in the Oval is not the guy he's known for 35 years.
Passengers on the TMZ Celebrity Tour spotted the legendary talk show host Wednesday in Bev Hills, and he's very clear ... the Donald Trump he's known over the years was actually pretty liberal and politically androgynous.
King seems genuinely depressed that Trump drank his own Kool-Aid during the election, and became a guy who is unrecognizable to the people who have known him over the years.