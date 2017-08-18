Kylie Jenner Flips This House

Kylie Jenner Sells Another Home

EXCLUSIVE

Kylie Jenner's downsizing her empire ... selling a second home in less than a month.

Kylie flipped a Hidden Hills home she bought just a year ago ... selling it for around the asking price of $5.4 million. Not a bad profit, considering she plunked down $4.5 mil to buy it.

The 4 bed, 4 bath, 5,154 sq. ft. pad is one of 3 homes Kylie owned in the Hidden Hills 'hood ... it's right next door to her $6 mil palace and down the street from her $12 mil mansion. She's still got those ... but she sold her Calabasas starter home in July.

Kylie's go-to realtor, Tomer Fridman of Compass, helped her seal the deal.

So if you're keeping track -- Kylie went from 4 homes to 2 homes in a month ... and is very, very rich.