Torrei Hart Says Mel B's Beverly Hills Cop BF Upgrade from Eddie Murphy

Mel B has traded up from Eddie Murphy by dating a real-life Beverly Hills cop ... so says Torrei Hart.

We caught up with Torrei outside a beauty salon Thursday night in L.A. and we triggered something in her memory bank ... the dude she saw Mel B with at yoga the other day is Mel B's new bf.

TMZ broke the story, Mel B has been inseparable from the officer for the last few months, despite her saying on 'AGT' that she is proudly single.

Torrei threw significant shade in Eddie Murphy's direction, and made it clear ... money isn't everything.