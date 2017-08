Matthew Modine 'Stranger Things' Actor Says We Live in Great Times!!!

Mattew Modine does not think Charlottesville and other terrorist attacks are a harbinger of bad things to come ... to the contrary he thinks we are living in the best of times.

We got the "Stranger Things" villain Saturday at M Cafe in Bev Hills, and he blames the perception that our world is crumbling on a 24-hour news cycle that obsesses over the negative.

He thinks there are definitely bad apples, but clearly doesn't believe they spoil the whole bunch.