Sean Kingston I'm Sorry, Judge ... Can I Get a Do-Over?

Sean Kingston Asks Court for Mercy, New Trial in Jewelry Case

Sean Kingston's begging for mercy -- asking a judge to drop a warrant for his arrest and let him try again in a jewelry case ... instead of sending him to jail.

Here's the story -- Sean was ordered to pay a Florida jeweler $44,000 in December but hasn't yet, so he's become a wanted man. According to new legal docs filed by Kingston ... he didn't know about the order, because he thought the papers he got were for another case, and he ignored them.

Sean says he's regretful and ready to take responsibility ... but wants a new trial so he can tell his side of events. He's also asking the judge to throw him a bone because he's repping himself "due to financial efficiency" and has had health issues after allegedly being assaulted and robbed recently.

The singer claims he's returned some of the merch in question to Haimov Jewelers and tried to set up a payment plan, but they wouldn't accept it.

We reached out to Haimov ... they say Sean hasn't returned anything or even reached out to them.