Rev. Jesse Jackson Calls For NFL Owners to Sign Colin Kaepernick

Rev. Jesse Jackson Calls Out NFL Owners Get Some Courage, Sign Kaepernick!!

Rev. Jesse Jackson is making a public plea to NFL owners -- do the right thing and sign Colin Kaepernick already!!

Jackson addressed the NFL's handling of the controversial free agent quarterback in an interview with BSO's Robert Littal ... and says Kaep is being wrongfully ignored by the league and its owners.

Jackson thinks the NFL is being hypocritical and treating players with criminal records better than Kaep ... but says it's not too late to make things right.

"Kaepernick should be playing football this fall of 2017 for somebody. Some owner should have the courage to do the right thing ... and get a good ball player at the same time."

Jackson also talks about Michael Bennett and Cleveland Browns players joining the protest against social injustices ... and he hopes to see more athletes use their platform to stand up for their beliefs.