DJ Khaled: I Got the Key to Clean Feet!

They don't want DJ Khaled to have clean feet on a golf cart ... SO HE CLEANED HIS FEET ON A GOLF CART!!!

Khaled was cruisin' around near Bev Hills -- when he decided to give himself a toe washing right in front of a Starbucks ... with the finest water he could find!

